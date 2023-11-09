Koffee With Karan Season 8's latest episode saw star kids Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday gracing the couch. On Karan Johar's chat show, the two actresses talked about films, boys and a lot more. However, it was Sara's impromptu shayari for her ex-flame Kartik Aaryan which was too cute. It was during rapid fire round, when KJo asked Sara to churn some lines for Kartik, and she did it well. Have a look at Sara's shayari for ex-lover Kartik below. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Ananya Panday Talks About Nepotism Debate From Famous Roundtable Conversation With Siddhant Chaturvedi on the Chat Show.

Sara Ali Khan's Shayari For Kartik Aaryan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)