Actress Ananya Panday, who appeared on the third episode of the popular chat show Koffee With Karan 8 along with Sara Ali Khan, addressed the nepotism debate as at one point she found herself at the centre of it. During an actors' roundtable conversation, Ananya had said that despite being an insider, things haven't been easy for her as she too struggles with a lot of things before she went onto mention that her life hasn't been as privileged as people think of it to be because her father never appeared on Koffee With Karan. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Sara Ali Khan's Fun Banter on Couch Over Ananya Panday's 'Hamper' Aditya Roy Kapur Is Epic (Watch Video).

This coupled with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's comments about the starting line being different for insiders and outsiders during the same roundtable led to a barrage of criticism for Ananya and even more, countless memes around her. Talking about the incident, Ananya said, "Honestly, I don't want to sound like I'm victimising myself, saying 'Oh it's so tough for me'. It's tough for everyone. It's not easy for anyone in this business no matter at what stage they're in their careers. All I have ever worked for is validation. I'm the daughter of a man who is a huge people pleaser. In every aspect of my life, I just wanted love from people." Koffee With Karan Season 8 Promo: Sara Ali Khan Clarifies Dating Rumours with Shubman Gill as 'Wrong Sara'; Ananya Panday Talks About Aditya Roy Kapur, Says 'Aashiqui Aise He Hoti Hai’ (Watch Video).

Watch KWK8 Promo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

She further mentioned, "I do want people to think that I'm worthy of the opportunities I have got so far. I'm waiting for good work to come to me and I'm quite excited for the kind of work I'm doing." As fate would have it, a few years after the infamous roundtable, Ananya and Siddhant went to star opposite each other in the 2022 film Gehraiyaan. The film, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa, released on streaming was panned by critics and failed to garner audience attention too.

Koffee with Karan Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2023 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).