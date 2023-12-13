Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has once again stirred controversy on social media with his latest song “Sun Zara”. Pakistani singer Omer Nadeem pointed out similarities between the new track and his 2009 song “Aey Khuda” and addressed the issue on Instagram. Following accusations of plagiarism, Indian singer Sonu Nigam issued a clarification and even praised the original singer’s version. In his post, Sonu mentioned, “I have nothing to do with this. I was requested to do the song by KRK, who is my neighbor in Dubai”. He further added, “If I had heard Omar’s version, I would have never sung it.” Amitabh Bachchan Shares KRK aka Kamaal R Khan's New Music Video 'Sun Zara' Sung By Sonu Nigam (Watch Video).

