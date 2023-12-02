Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to share the music video of the new song "Sun Zara," featuring Kamaal R Khan. Sung by Sonu Nigam, the poignant video unfolds a love story where KRK portrays a gangster reflecting on his past with his wife. But his wife has run away with her new boyfriend. The visuals capture his wife's moments with her new partner, leading to a gripping climax where KRK confronts them. In a surprising turn, he relinquishes his aggression, allowing his wife to pursue happiness with her new love. Kamaal R Khan Accuses Akshay Kumar of Giving Supari to Kill Him in Jail, Claims Oh My God 2 Star is Responsible If Anything Happens to Him.

Watch Sun Zara Video Here:

