Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey is an upcoming multi-starrer movie featuring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Konkonasen Sharma among others now has a release date. The film will hit theatres on January 13, 2023. Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the announcement. KUTTEY’ GETS NEW RELEASE DATE: 13 JAN 2023… #Kuttey – a Caper-thriller Starring … – Latest Tweet by Taran Adarsh.

Kuttey New Release Date Announced:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)