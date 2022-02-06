Lata Mangeshkar, the soul-soothing voice of India said goodbye to the world at the age of 92. The late legend's last rites are being held at Shivaji Park, Dadar. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the legendary singer's funeral and he was spotted at Shivaji Park in all white.

Shah Rukh Khan Attends Lata Mangeshkar Funeral at Shivaji Park

Shah Rukh Khan at Shivaji Park for the last rites of #LataMangeshkar Ji today. pic.twitter.com/ui6b3aPaGH — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)