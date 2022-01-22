After many speculations about Lata Mangeshkar's health, the spokesperson of the legendary singer took to her micro-blogging site and confirmed that she's showing positive signs. The statement also added that Lata Didi is under treatment in the ICU and requests all to not spread false news.

Lata Mangeshkar Health Update:

Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 22, 2022

