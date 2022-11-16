Tusshar Kapoor would be seen essaying the role of a cop named Rajiv Dixit in the upcoming film Maarrich. The makers have unveiled the actor’s first look from the upcoming crime-thriller and also revealed that the trailer of the film will be released on November 18. The film helmed by Dhruv Lather also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Anita Hassanandani among others. Maarrich: Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah’s Film to Arrive in Theatres on December 9!

Maarrich Motion Poster

