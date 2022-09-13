Tusshar Kapoor is all set to play a police officer in his next film Maarrich, also starring Naseeruddin Shah. Maarrich is the second venture of the actor as producer, who has given hits such as Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Khakee and Golmaal. Maarrich: Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor to Star in Upcoming Whodunit Thriller.

He said: "This film is very close to my heart for multiple reasons. Maarrich is my second film after Laxmii as a producer and I am also going to be reuniting with Naseeruddin Shah Saab after a very long time." The film, written and directed by Dhruv Lather, has been described as a whodunit thriller.

Maarrich Release Date

Caution ⚠️ you are about to get tangled in the world of #Maarrich 🔪 Catch the evil! Trailer coming soon! In cinemas on 9th December 2022. World of Maarrich, starring #NaseeruddinShah and Myself. A film by @tussharEH, written and directed by #DhruvLather pic.twitter.com/dr42gZqPS8 — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) September 13, 2022

Tusshar had ventured into production in 2020 with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii. He was last seen with Naseeruddin Shah in the biographical drama, The Dirty Picture.

The actor-producer said that his role in Maarrich is different and challenging as well. "The film has challenged me as an actor on many levels as it's very different from the work that I have been associated with earlier. I hope the audiences like this new shade of mine," Tusshar said.

Announcing the release date, he added: "Super excited to bring Maarrich to the audiences in cinemas on December 9."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2022 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).