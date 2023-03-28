Ajay Devgn has dropped a new update about his upcoming film Maidaan. As the actor took to social media and revealed that the teaser of his movie will be out on March 30 with Bholaa. Along with it, he also shared a new poster of Maidaan which sees the actor holding a cigarrate in his hand. Helmed by Amit Sharma, the sports drama releases in theatres on June 23. Bholaa Trailer: Ajay Devgn and Tabu-Starrer Serves You Edge-of-the-Seat Action (Watch Video).

Maidaan Teaser on March 30:

