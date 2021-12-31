Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, who won't be together for the New Year celebration as the former is COVID positive. Sharing a post on how she will miss him, she shared a picture of them pouting. The two are setting new goals with this picture.

Take A Look At The Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)