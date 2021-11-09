Arhaan Khan is the son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan. Although the couple parted ways, the duo has always been there for their son. On the occasion of Arhaan Khan’s birthday today (November 9), his gorgeous mommy has shared an adorable post for him. Malaika has shared a very cool picture of her son and mentioned in the caption, “My birthday boy I miss u loads”. Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey and others have also wished Arhaan by posting on the comment section.

Malaika Arora’s Birthday Post For Son Arhaan Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

