Malvika Raaj, known for portraying young Poo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... tied the knot with Pranav Bagga in Goa. Sharing heartfelt moments on Instagram, she captioned, 'Our Hearts are Full of Love and Gratitude,' alongside #MalusLoveBug, #Married, and #Forevermine hashtags. Adorning a stunning ensemble by Pawan and Pranav Haute Couture, Raaj celebrated her special day. The couple, engaged in Turkey earlier, exchanged vows, evoking congratulations. Raaj, recognised beyond K3G, starred in Squad alongside Rinzin Denzongpa, showcasing her versatile talent. Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged to Pranav Bagga, K3G Actress Shares Beautiful Pics on Insta!

See Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga's Wedding Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)