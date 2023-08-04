Malvika Raaj is all grown up and soon to be married! The actress recently got engaged in Cappadocia, Turkey, to her longtime boyfriend Pranav Bagga. Pranav proposed to Malvika in a beautiful, aesthetic setting with hot air balloons in the background, a sign that read "Marry Me" and a board of their pictures together. The two matched in white as they happily posed for the camera after Malvika accepted the proposal. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shared a Beautiful Picture From Her Recent Europe Trip.

View Malvika-Pranav's Engagement Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj)

