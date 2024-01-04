Manoj Bajpayee swiftly shut down rumors of his Lok Sabha election bid in Bihar's West Champaran with a witty response. Dismissing the reports, he humorously questioned if the news portal dreamt of his political ambitions. Taking to social media, the actor hilariously addressed the speculation, leaving fans amused by his snarky response, firmly putting an end to the circulating rumors about his political aspirations. Killer Soup Trailer Out! Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma Gear Up for ‘The Most Bizarre Crime Thriller of the Year’ (Watch Video).

See Manoj Bajpayee's Hilarious Response Here:

Achcha ye bataiye ye baat kisne bola ya kal raat Sapna aaya ? Boliye boliye! https://t.co/8pIbjoxrGR — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 4, 2024

