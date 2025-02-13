Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): On Thursday, the makers of 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' unveiled the new song 'Ikk Vaari' from the film.

The track is sung by Romy, with Tanishk Bagchi as its composer. The music production is handled by Tanishk Bagchi, Ganesh Waghela, and Shubhobarta Kundu. The lyrics are penned by Mudassar Aziz, and Eric Pillai from @Future Sound Of Bombay is at the helm as its mix master.

Featuring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar in ethnic attire against a grand sangeet backdrop, the Punjabi song captures the essence of celebration, and joy.

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' also stars Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and others. Mudassar Aziz, who earlier helmed projects like 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', has directed 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'.

Excited about the film, Aziz in a press note said earlier, "As a filmmaker, I've always believed in telling stories that entertain, and leave audiences of all ages smiling. I believe such films that endure and make for repeat viewings."Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. I've always been one for wholesome entertainers--movies that bring friends and families together, make them laugh, and give them something to talk about. That's exactly what we've aimed for with this film," he said.

The director further stated, "It's lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments that will stay with you long after you leave the theatre. I was eager to cast it exactly this way and when the audience meets their characters, they will know just why! "

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' will be out in the theatres on February 21. (ANI)

