Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not the only Desi Girl who's obsessed with bold necklines. Other beauties including Gen-Z girls like Janhvi Kapoor are fond of it equally. Deep, plunging necklines are ruling the fashion circuit forever and our beauties are finally stepping out of their comfort zone to experiment and flaunt their fierce side. In the recent past, we came across a few famous names who opted for these daring necklines and managed to pull off their looks with utmost ease. Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt's Recent Swoon Worthy Appearances in Black (View Pics).

From Anushka Sharma's all-black attire to Priyanka Chopra's dramatic appearance, we were stunned and visibly impressed with their choices and how impeccably they were styled. Of course, there were a few hits and misses but we trust these popular names had a blast while owning these designs like the Goddess that they are. With their stunning designs wrapped around their charming armour, our B-town beauties strutted in style all while dropping some major style bombs on us. To elaborate more on their bold choices here's reminiscing their avatars, one outfit at a time. Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Others Proving Why Orange is the Colour of the Season.

Kriti Sanon

Disha Patani

Rashi Khanna

Malaika Arora

Sara Ali Khan

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Anushka Sharma

So, are you feeling hot, already?

