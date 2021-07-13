The Mimi trailer is here and Twitterati just can't have enough of it. While some are amazed at the choice of surrogacy as the topic, others can't stop raving about Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon. Check out a few reactions here...

mimi trailer looks much impressive from the expectations i had from the poster. finally some content to look out for. pankaj tripathi slaying as every oother role pic.twitter.com/6rHUZnxwNQ — 𝓣𝒉𝒂𝒉𝒛𝒆𝒆𝒃 (@Worships_Shahid) July 13, 2021

Chutney praise

Samosa with hari chutney and Pankaj Tripathi in web series/ movie's deadly combination. — Mawa_Jalebi 🦄 (@HighnPositive) July 13, 2021

A reunion we didn't know we needed

Fantastic is the word

What a fantastic trailer Just loved each and every bit of this trailer This movie deserves a theatrical release @kritisanon and @TripathiiPankaj you both just nailed it all the best Mimi | Official Trailer | Kriti Sanon,Pankaj Tripathi |Netflix India https://t.co/RwFVYHlj6U — Dr.Ashraf (@Ashraf_Khan15) July 13, 2021

The genius named Pankaj Tripathi

#MimiTrailer Is outstanding .. pankaj tripathi is genius . — Amit Jha (@moterwala11) July 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)