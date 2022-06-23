Mira Kapoor has posted some lovely pictures from her Switzerland trip. Apart from giving glimpses of the ‘Haseen Vaadiyan’, one of the pictures also features her son Zain Kapoor. She has shared pictures with the hashtag ‘Serial Photobomber Is Back’. Mira Rajput Says ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ As She Skydives in Dubai (View Pics).

Swiss Vacay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)