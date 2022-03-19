Mira Rajput took to Instagram stories today (March 19) and slammed US financial expert Peter Schiff's tweet which questioned President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's attire during his recent address to the US Congress. Mira shared a pic of the Ukraine President in his green t-shirt and penned, "Are we getting so influenced by 'looks' and looking the part, that we forget reality?" Hilary Duff Slams Russian President Vladimir Putin in an Emotional Post About the Country’s Invasion of Ukraine.

Check It Out:

Mira Rajput Instagram

Peter Schiff:

I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)