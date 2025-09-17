Russian President Vladimir Putin extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 75-years-old today, September 17. Wishing PM Narendra Modo, the Russian President said, "Your work as head of government has earned you great respect from your compatriots and enormous prestige on the international stage. Under your guidance, India has achieved impressive results in the social, economic, scientific and technological spheres." Reponding to Vladimir Putin's birthday wishes, PM Narendra Modi thanked the Russian President and said that India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. "Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday," the post read. Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: From Donald Trump to Giorgia Meloni, List of World Leaders Who Extended Birthday Greetings to Prime Minister of India.

Thank You, My Friend, President Putin, Says PM Narendra Modi

Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2025

