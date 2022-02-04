Husband and wife duo, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have collaborated for a film. Yes, you read that right! As the couple will now be seen in a comedy-drama titled Mister Mummy which will be helmed by Shaad Ali. In the first look posters, the two could be seen flaunting their baby bumps. Riteish Deshmukh Shares A Mushy Post For Baiko Genelia Deshmukh On Their 10th Wedding Anniversary (View Pics).

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)