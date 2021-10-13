It was in June when Freida Pinto had shared the good news that she is expecting her first child with beau Cory Tran. The mamma-to-be has been flaunting her baby bump and posting those lovely pictures on Instagram. The latest pictures shared by Freida are the ones from her beautiful baby shower ceremony that was organised by her ‘awesome tribe of sisters’. Freida was beaming with joy and she looked stunning in her white gown and accessorised it with simple jewels.

Pictures From Freida Pinto’s Baby Shower:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freida Pinto (@freidapinto)

