Ananya Panday attended the Swarovski Open The Wonder dinner on November 15 and shared pictures on her Instagram from the event. The actor looked stunning covered in Swarovski diamonds and wore a tight black cutout outfit. Other celebs like Irina Shayk, Lucy Hale, Freida Pinto and more. Ananya Panday Shares Glimpses of Her ‘48hrs in NYC’ on Instagram.

