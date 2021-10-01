Mouni Roy is ready to settle down with her Dubai-based businessman/banker beau Suraj Nambiar. As per India Today, Mouni’s cousin Vidyut Roysarkar let the cat out of the bag while talking to a local newspaper. He revealed that Mouni and Suraj will tie the knot in January 2022. That's not it, as reportedly, the wedding will take place in Dubai or Italy, followed by a reception in Cooch Behar. However, there has been no official confirmation on this.

Check It Out:

#MouniRoy to tie the knot with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Januaryhttps://t.co/jUr0jP5aHO — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) September 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)