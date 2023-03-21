Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway released in theatres on March 17 and it has had decent collections at the box office. The film directed by Ashima Chibber opened to positive response from the audience for its gripping storyline and enthralling performance from the star cast. The film starring Rani Mukerji in the lead stands at a total of Rs 7.33 crore in India. Rani Mukerji Celebrates Her Birthday and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway's Success By Cutting Cake (Watch Video).

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Collections

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway remains steady on the make-or-break Monday [reduced ticket rates on weekdays]… Needs to maintain the trend on remaining weekdays… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr, Sun 2.89 cr, Mon 91 lacs. Total: ₹ 7.33 cr. #India biz. #MCVN pic.twitter.com/IRvg4CkTC0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)