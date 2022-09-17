It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd Birthday and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar wished the Indian PM on the occasion and shared a throwback pic. He took to Twitter and wrote "Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday, @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead." Narendra Modi’s 72nd Birthday: Ajay Devgn’s Warm Wish for the Honourable Prime Minister Is All Hearts (View Tweet).

Akshay Kumar's Birthday Wish For PM Modi

Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0Ic7JmoZ3K — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2022

