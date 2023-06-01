Late actress Nargis is considered as one of the greatest actresses in Indian Cinema’s history. On the occasion of her birth anniversary today, her son, actor Sanjay Dutt remembered her with a heartfelt post. Sharing a throwback pic of his mother, Sanjay wrote, “To my guiding light, happy birthday, Mom. I love you and miss you always.” Nargis Birth Anniversary: 7 Popular Songs of the Legendary Actress Sung By Lata Mangeshkar!

Sanjay Dutt’s Post On Mom Nargis’ Birth Anniversary

