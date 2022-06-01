Bollywood's legendary actress Nargis was born on June 1 and to mark her birth anniversary, late actress Sanjay Dutt shared a priceless throwback pic in the memory of her beloved mother. Sanjay wrote "Your smile kept me strong, your words kept me grounded, and your spirit lifted me at my lowest. You were the best I could ever ask for. Happy Birthday, Ma." Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar Looks Fierce As ‘Hindustan Ka Sher’ In This Trailer Co-Starring Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood (Watch Video).

Sanjay Dutt's Tweet on Mom Nargis' Birth Anniversary

Your smile kept me strong, your words kept me grounded, and your spirit lifted me at my lowest. You were the best I could ever ask for. Happy Birthday, Ma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XE3EBiqUuX — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 1, 2022

