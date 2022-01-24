On the occasion of National Girl Child Day (January 24), Hema Malini dug into the archives and found a family cute photo to celebrate the day. She posted a picture featuring her husband Dharmendra and their two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. She wrote a sweet caption with the photo as well.

Check Out The Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)