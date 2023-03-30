Amid the ongoing matrimonial dispute between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya, latest reports cite that the two parties have been asked to remain present in Bombay High Court on April 3. It is apparently to decide over their kids’ custody settlement. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation and Harassment Case Against Ex Wife Aaliya and Brother Shamas.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Case

#BombayHighCourt directs actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged ex-wife Aaliya to remain present in court on April 3 at 4.30pm to explore the possibility of settlement for the sake of their children. @Nawazuddin_S #NAWAZUDDINSIDDIQUE pic.twitter.com/MVZcLcKTPF — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 30, 2023

