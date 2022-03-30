A video of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has gone viral on the internet which sees him in disguise travelling by Mumbai local train. The clip shows him on a platform and later sitting in a train. Dressed in red t-shirt and black track pants, with his face fully covered, Nawaz looks unrecognisable. Also, later at an event, the actor himself revealed that he chose the train route to avoid getting stuck in Mumbai traffic. Heropanti 2: After Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, Makers Introduce Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the Antagonist (View Poster).

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nirmal Bhura (@nirmal_bhura8)

