At today’s (February 3) Netflix event, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan made a style statement in an all-black look and announced the title of his son, Aryan Khan's directorial debut for the streaming platform. He interacted with the audience and expressed gratitude to all the actors involved in the project. Aryan Khan’s Bollywood-themed series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood (The Bads of Bollywood), follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet unpredictable world of Bollywood. This unique series is produced by Gauri Khan in collaboration with Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment. FYI, Aryan Khan skipped the Netflix event. ‘It’s a Special Day’: Shah Rukh Khan Announces Son Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut With Netflix Series, Red Chillies’ Production Set for 2025 Release.

SRK Launches Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut 'The B***ds of Bollywood' at Netflix Event

Shah Rukh Khan Makes Audiences Laugh

Royal Arrival 👑 King Khan makes a grand entrance at the announcement of Aryan Khan's new web series, releasing soon on Netflix! ❤️@iamsrk #AryanKhan#ShahRukhKhan #SRK #KingKhan #King pic.twitter.com/gUcNJYfEkK — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 3, 2025

'The B***ds of Bollywood' Announced

