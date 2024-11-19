Good news for Shah Rukh Khan fans! The King of Bollywood has set hearts racing yet again with an exciting announcement. Shah Rukh recently took to social media to reveal that Red Chillies Entertainment has partnered with Netflix to bring a spectacular Bollywood series to life. This project holds extra significance as it will be produced by none other than Gauri Khan, with their son, Aryan Khan, making his directorial debut. The project will be released in 2025. He shared the poster and captioned, "It’s a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia. Here’s to untamed story telling….controlled chaos…gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions. Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There’s No business like Show business!!'" ‘Maybe Better Hairstyle?’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Witty Response at Dubai’s Global Freight Summit 2024 on Advice to His Younger Self Is Fun (Watch Videos)

