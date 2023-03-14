Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are the newest BFFs in town. The girls who are in the US for The Entertainers tour along with other B-town celebs, have been dropping amazing pictures and one can see the two sharing a great bond. Mouni has dropped a few more pics with Disha and the two have set the temperatures soaring with their sexy avatars. She captioned the Insta post as, “Me & my D at random.” Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi Sets Dallas Stage on Fire With Sexy Moves on Pushpa's ‘Oo Antava’ Song! (Watch Video).

Mouni Roy & Disha Patani

