Akshay Kumar is in the US, along with Nora Fatehi and others, for The Entertainers tour. Recently, a video from the show appeared online and it shows Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi dancing together on the famous song ''Oo Antava" from Pushpa. Nora was wearing orange colour ghagra and Akshay was wearing t-shirt and black denim. The Entertainers: Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi Set the Stage on Fire With Their Dance Moves During Atlanta Concert (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

