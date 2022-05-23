Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia are sure to leave you fans floored with their dances moves in Nikamma title track. The makers have dropped the teaser of the song and one just can’t miss their energetic dance moves in this cool number. The will be out tomorrow, May 24. Nikamma Trailer: Abhimanyu Dassani, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shirley Setia’s Film Promises To Be An Entertaining Ride (Watch Video).

Watch The Teaser Of Nikamma Title Track:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

