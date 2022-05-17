Exactly a month before the theatrical release of Nikamma, the makers have released the film’s trailer today and it is packed with action, romance, comedy and emotional family moments. The film starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shirley Setia in the lead, set to be released on June 17, promises to be an entertaining ride. Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Returns To Social Media As Avni; Check Out Her Wonder Woman Avatar.

Watch The Trailer Of Nikamma Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)