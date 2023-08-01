The cuts and modifications made for Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2 have been revealed. Some modifications include changing of school name to Savoday, "addition of the dialogue 'Nandi mera bhakt..aa gya prabhu', removal of poster of Mood X condom on a billboard". The film has also cleared with an A certificate given by the CBFC. OMG 2 Song 'Har Har Mahadev': Akshay Kumar Mesmerises As Lord Shankar And Dances with Aghorees in the Latest Track.

View Full List Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)