Akshay Kumar stuns audiences with his mesmerising portrayal of Lord Shankar in the song in the latest track from OMG 2 movie "Har Har Mahadev". The recently released track features the Bollywood star dancing alongside Aghorees, showcasing his unparalleled talent. Sung by Vikram Montrose, the song adds to the excitement surrounding the film. OMG 2 boasts a star-studded cast, including Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles. With the film's release date set for August 11, 2023. OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva Looks Impressive; Film Co-Stars Pankaj Tripathi As Mahadev Bhakt (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Here:

