As Abhishek Bachchan turns 46, his niece Navya Naveli Nanda showered love on the actor. Taking to her Instagram story, Navya shared a cute throwback picture of little hers with Abhishek Bachchan and wrote, "Happy birthday. Here's to being your date forever!" Aww. Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: 8 Popular Movie Quotes of the Versatile Actor As He Turns 46!

Have a Look:

Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

