On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti today (Nov 27), many Bollywood celebs extended their heartfelt wishes to fans via social media. Guru Nanak Jayanti aka Guruparab, marks a significant day for Sikhs, as it celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. On the festive day, actress Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra were spotted visiting a gurudwara in the city. They were seen with their kids Samisha and Viaan. Check out the video below. Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol Seek Blessings at Bangla Saheb Gurudwara, Extend Heartfelt Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes (Watch Video).

Shilpa Shetty With Family at Gurudwara:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

