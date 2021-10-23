Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has wished his ladylove Malaika Arora on her 48th birthday with a lovely picture. The Half Girlfriend actor shared an unseen loved-up click of him and Malaika wherein the girl could be seen kissing her man. FYI, the awesome picture is clicked by none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan, who took to the comment section and urged for photo credits. Haha!

Arjun Kapoor Wishes Malaika Arora:

