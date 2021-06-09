The gorgeous and opinionated girl from Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor celebrates her birthday on June 9. She made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya (2007) and since then has been churning hits after hits. On the occasion of her born day, fans of the actress have showered immense love on her. Here, check it out. Sonam Kapoor Birthday Special: 11 Unfiltered Quotes by the Actress That Prove She’s Just the Voice We Need!

A Shayarana Wish!

दिल तोडना आज तक नही आ पाया मुझे, प्यार करना माँ से जो सीखा है मैने.... Happy birthday dear #SonamKapoor — MD ISMAIL (@mdsmilerock) June 9, 2021

HBD Sonam!

Wish You Many Many Happy Returns Of the day, Happy Birth day #SonamKapoor #sonamkapoorbirthday pic.twitter.com/02b6rOr6k9 — Manjul Khattar 🇮🇳 (@manjul_k1) June 9, 2021

Nice!

Wish u very happy birthday #SonamKapoor mam — Rayyan S. Ansari🇮🇪 (@RayyanSAnsari1) June 9, 2021

Aww!

Wish u happy birthday 🎂 to u Sonam Di . All your dreams come true 💞 and stay safe 💋 stay home 🏡 #SonamKapoor — Maheshwari Valmiki (@MaheshwariValm2) June 9, 2021

Yus!

Fan Speaking!

Happy Birthday @sonamakapoor :) thank you so much for "Neerja".. a film for which you got a national award special mention.. a film which is better and more impactful, influential and acclaimed than Deepika Padukone's entire filmography!#SonamKapoor#HappyBirthdaySonamKapoor pic.twitter.com/gTDyr3DXPG — પિયા 🖤 (@beboshoe) June 9, 2021

