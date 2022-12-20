Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish nephew Taimur on his 6th birthday and the actress has shared some super adorable moments of the kids which also include her daughter Inaaya. Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture of Taimur Ali Khan Ahead of His 6th Birthday!

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)