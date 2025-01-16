Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted arriving at Lilavati Hospital to visit their father, actor Saif Ali Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment after being attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence. The incident occurred during a robbery attempt on January 15, when Saif confronted the intruder and sustained multiple stab wounds. The siblings, visibly concerned, made their way into the hospital to be by their father’s side. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Detain 3 Working in Bollywood Actor’s House Following Attack on Him at His Residence in Mumbai.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital

#WATCH | Mumbai | Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive at Lilavati Hospital, where their father & actor Saif Ali Khan is admitted after an attack on him by an intruder in his Bandra home pic.twitter.com/OO6YuE0kTX — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

Watch the Video Below on Saif Ali Khan Stabbed Incident:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)