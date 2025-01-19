Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times on January 16 and was promptly admitted to hospital. Now, his sister, Soha Ali Khan has broken her silence on the stabbing incident involving her brother. She expressed relief, sharing that they are very happy with his progress and that he is recovering well. Soha also thanked fans for their overwhelming support and well-wishes during this challenging time. She said "We are very very happy that he is recovering well. We are very thankful and we feel very blessed and grateful that it wasn’t any worse. Thank you for all your wishes." The family remains hopeful as Saif's condition continues to improve with each passing day. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Year-Old Video of Actor Saying ‘Theek Hoon’ Following Tricep Surgery Goes Viral Amid Recent Hospitalisation – WATCH.

Soha Ali Khan Shares Update on Saif Ali Khan’s Recovery

