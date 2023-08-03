Orhan Awatramani who turned 28 recently was showered with lovely wishes from his celeb BFFs on Instagram. Right from Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor to Nysa Devgan, star kids wished Orry on special day with cute posts on social media. Even Orhan himself shared stills from his birthday bash on IG and captioned the pictures as, “but you own the place, where all my thoughts go hiding #orry28”. Check out how celebrities wished the influencer below. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry Looks Uber Cool as He Shares Pics From His Birthday Celebration on Instagram!

Star Kids Wish Orhan Awatramani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)