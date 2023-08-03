Orhan Awatramani cannot keep calm as he turned 28 recently! The lad, who happens to be best friend of every Bollywood star kid, took to his Instagram and shared a series of clicks having a gala time on his birthday. In the photos shared, Orry could be seen posing for the cam in printed shirt with his birthday cake. He spells sexy in casual wear at his bash. Check out his stylish photos below. Nysa Devgan Pouts As She Parties With Friend Orhan Awatramani in London (View Viral Pics).

Orhan Awatramani Turns 28:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

