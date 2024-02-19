Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were publicly seen for the first time since Natasha's pregnancy was announced. The couple were spotted at the airport by Paps. Varun sported a blue t-shirt and off-white pants, while Natasha chose a pantsuit. The pregnancy announcement was shared by Varun on February 18, with a cute monochrome picture. Upon sharing the news on social media, numerous celebrities congratulated the joyful couple. Varun Dhawan’s Wife Natasha Dalal Flaunts Her Baby Bump As Duo Confirms Pregnancy in an Adorable Instagram Post! (View Pic).

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal At The Airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

